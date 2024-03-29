Prisma hacker-linked wallets move funds to Tornado Cash post $11 million heist

Wallets connected to the hackers behind Prisma Finance’s $11.6 million exploit transferred 1840 ETH ($6.5 million) to crypto mixer Tornado Cash in multiple transactions, according to security firm PeckShield.

$2.7 million in ether was routed to Tornado in one batch and $3.8 million in another, PeckShield noted.

Crypto mixers are used to obfuscate the origins of crypto tokens, often utilized by illicit cyber actors from North Korea.

The attack on Prisma Finance took place yesterday, where assets held in the protocol, including mkUSD and wrapped stETH, were stolen.

Prisma Finance also confirmed the exploit on X and announced that Prisma Protocol has been paused to safeguard remaining funds. It claimed that its mkUSD stablecoin were overcollateralized and are not in danger.

The DeFi protocol said on X that it would share a post-mortem on the exploit and would make efforts to retrieve the stolen funds.

In the first quarter of 2024, the crypto industry lost a whopping $336 million from hacks and scams, according to the latest report from Immunefi.