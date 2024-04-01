<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, the company behind Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is preparing for an initial public offering in 2025, according to a Bloomberg report citing its CEO Jirayut Srupsrisopa.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jirayut, also known by his business name Topp, reportedly said that the IPO is expected to help promote the company's profile and raise capital. The company is currently hiring financial advisors for the IPO, the </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-01/thailand-s-biggest-crypto-exchange-hiring-advisers-for-2025-ipo?utm_content=crypto&amp;utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&amp;utm_medium=social&amp;embedded-checkout=true"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Bitkub CEO said that the valuation of the Bitkub Online crypto exchange will grow higher as its trading volumes have surpassed levels seen during the previous bull cycle in 2021. The crypto trading platform is currently valued at 6 billion baht ($165 million), according to the report.</span></p>\r\n<p>Bitkub did not immediately respond to The Block's request for further comment.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a </span><a href="https://medium.com/bitkub/shareholders-letter-2023-0cf3f902ed62"><span style="font-weight: 400;">letter</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> posted in February, Bitkub told shareholders that the company is also exploring the potential of listing in Hong Kong, to boost its global visibility. “We are committed to expanding our reach beyond Thailand, venturing into new markets with our innovative solutions,” Jirayut said in the letter. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bitkub exchange processed around $81.5 million in spot trading volume in the last 24 hours, according to </span><a href="https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/bitkub/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from CoinMarketCap. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>