A trading shop you've never heard is trying to overhaul crypto's market structure to lower fees

<p>Episode 18 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Crossover Markets co-founder and CEO Brandon Mulvihill.</b></p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/ACmR4u9yoA4?si=5U6_RTjIXdSgZagh" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>
<hr />
<p>Brandon Mulvihill is the co-founder and CEO of Crossover Markets.</p>
<p>In this episode of The Scoop, Mulvihill discusses crypto's changing market structure and the role of Crossover as an execution-only trading venue.</p>
<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />
</strong><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:00</a> Introduction and Background<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=67s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">01:07</a> The Role of Crossover in the Market<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=244s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">04:04</a> FX &amp; Crypto Trading Similarities<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=502s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">08:22</a> ECN vs. CLOB Differences<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=1110s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">18:30</a> The Importance of Fee Compression<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=1353s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">22:33</a> Crypto Flash Crashes<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=1575s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">26:15</a> Crypto Market Structure Maturity<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=1767s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">29:27</a> Institutional Credit<br />
<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmR4u9yoA4&amp;t=2042s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">34:02</a> Closing Thoughts</p>