<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Avraham 'Avi' Eisenberg was convicted on fraud charges related to the over $110 million exploit of the digital asset platform Mango Markets, reports Bloomberg. </span></p>\r\n<p>In New York, a federal jury found Eisenberg guilty of commodities fraud, commodities manipulation and wire fraud related to the exploit, the publication adds. </p>\r\n<p><em data-v-f87c67ca="">This story is developing and will be updated.</em></p>\r\n<h2>What happened</h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eisenberg's trial began on April 9 and lasted a little more than a week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eisenberg was </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/198172/mango-markets-exploiter-arrested-in-puerto-rico-for-alleged-market-manipulation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">arrested</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in December 2022 in Puerto Rico. Prosecutors charged him with commodities fraud, market manipulation and wire fraud in connection with the hack of the decentralized crypto exchange Mango Markets.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mango Markets was exploited in October 2022 after the price of MANGO, the platform's native token, was artificially pumped. The protocol was then exploited through a bad debt position, when a borrower took funds that would not or could not be paid back, leaving Mango Markets in the hole.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The exploit involved putting $5 million worth of the stablecoin USDC into Mango Markets and then opening a remarkably long position. This caused MANGO's price to jump around 1,000% within an hour, raising the exploiter's collateral value. Then, the exploiter borrowed other tokens on Mango Markets</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to accrue a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/176445/hacker-steals-over-100-million-from-mango-markets">large debt position</a> before making off with the funds.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eisenberg </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">took </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177424/mango-markets-exploiter-comes-clean-claims-all-actions-were-legal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">responsibility</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a few days after the incident and said his actions were part of a legal, "highly profitable" trading strategy that used Mango Markets as designed.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eisenberg later returned $67 million in funds to Mango Markets, and the protocol's community allowed him to </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/177736/mango-markets-proposes-plan-to-pay-back-victims-after-114-million-hack"><span style="font-weight: 400;">keep</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> $47 million in a governance vote.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Mango Markets lost around </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/176445/hacker-steals-over-100-million-from-mango-markets"><span style="font-weight: 400;">$116 million</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> worth of funds in the exploit.</span></p>\r\n<h2><b>In the courtroom</b></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Eisenberg's defense </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287358/avraham-eisenberg-executed-a-winning-trading-strategy-says-his-defense-lawyer-report"><span style="font-weight: 400;">emphasized</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in court that his actions enacted a lawful "winning" trading strategy. However, according to <a href="https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1777689619523309593">reports</a> from Inner City Press, prosecutors called it outright fraud</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A customer from the United Kingdom took the stand during Eisenberg's trial and said they could not withdraw and lost $124,000. Eisenberg's lawyer asked the witness if Mango Markets asked if funds being put in were stolen, according to reporting from Inner City Press last week.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"That's not how DAOs work," the witness said, Inner City Press reported. "There's no one to speak to," they added.</span></p>
<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jurors were also shown documents last week that Eisenberg also searched the web for terms such as "market manipulation criminal" and "FBI surveillance," according to reports from </span><a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-12/crypto-trader-searched-web-for-fraud-before-110-million-haul"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Bloomberg</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p> 