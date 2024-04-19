<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Yi He, co-founder of Binance, said that crypto exchange's former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, is in a “positive situation” in the U.S. as he awaits sentencing, which is slated for April 30.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He said at a Binance Chinese community meetup in Dubai that Zhao’s current standing in the U.S. is “largely peaceful and past regulatory pressures have been internally anticipated,” according to <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/square/post/2024-04-18-binance-co-founder-he-yi-affirms-a-positive-situation-for-cz-in-us-amid-existing-regulatory-environment-6941064159754">Binance News</a>, the crypto exchange’s content aggregator for its community. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">“She believes the existing situation to be the most optimal outcome given the circumstances,” the report said.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He’s comment comes after Zhao </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/266430/seattle-judge-accepts-former-binance-ceo-changpeng-zhaos-guilty-plea"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pleaded guilty</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> late last year in the U.S. to anti-money laundering and sanctions violations, and has agreed to pay a $50 million fine and stepped down from his chief executive post. His </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/277243/binance-founder-cz-criminal-sentencing-pushed-back-april"><span style="font-weight: 400;">sentencing</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> is scheduled for April 30.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Zhao may face a prison sentence of up to 18 months, but U.S. prosecutors are </span><a href="https://www.johnreedstark.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/180/2023/11/DOJReply.pdf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">seeking</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> a longer term. Zhao remains free on bail after securing his release with a $175 million bond. A judge has previously denied his request to travel to Dubai.</span></p>\r\n<p>Binance did not immediately respond to The Block's request for further comment.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Binance has also pleaded guilty to money laundering, conspiracy to conduct an unlicensed money-transmitting business and sanctions violations, and had agreed to pay a total of $4.3 billion in fines. The exchange </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278961/binance-says-it-accepts-responsibility-for-past-actions-as-judge-approves-plea-deal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said in February</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that it has made "considerable compliance enhancements" over the past few years to ensure sound know-your-customer process and anti-money laundering detection.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In November, Binance </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/264174/meet-richard-teng-a-primer-on-the-new-ceo-of-worlds-largest-crypto-exchange"><span style="font-weight: 400;">appointed Richard Teng</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> as chief executive officer after Zhao stepped down. Teng, who first joined Binance as CEO of Binance Singapore in 2021, was only appointed as head of regional markets in May 2023, following roles including head of MENA.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>