<p>The popular self-custodial hot wallet is looking to add Bitcoin support, reports CoinDesk citing people familiar with the matter. </p>
<p>The wallet provider hopes to roll out Bitcoin support within the next month, but those plans are subject to change. Bitcoin features could start small and grow over time, CoinDesk <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/business/2024/05/22/bitcoin-is-coming-to-ethereum-stalwart-metamask-sources/">adds</a>. Though MetaMask already expanded beyond the Ethereum ecosystem with the inclusion of Snaps, the move would add one of the most popular blockchains onto the most popular digital wallet platforms. </p>
<p><a href="https://www.theblock.co/learn/271537/how-do-popular-cryptocurrency-wallets-metamask-rabby-work">MetaMask</a> primarily supports Ethereum, Ethereum Layer 2s and networks compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), such as Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Arbitrum. However, MetaMask expanded <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/250393/metamask-snaps-launch">beyond</a> the Ethereum ecosystem when it included Snaps, a type of JavaScript application, in September 2023. </p>
<p>MetaMask was the most popular wallet by downloads, hitting <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/243849/metamask-takes-top-spot-as-most-popular-wallet-with-22-million-downloads-coingecko-report">22 million</a> downloads in August 2023. The wallet's developers recently added other features to bolster user experience, such as incorporating Blockaid-based <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278156/metamask-blockaid-security-alerts">security alerts</a> for numerous blockchains, Ethereum validator <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/273656/metamask-introduces-ethereum-validator-staking-feature-powered-by-consensys">staking</a> and a feature letting users check their <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/287537/metamask-now-lets-users-check-if-they-are-eligible-for-airdrops-and-nft-claims">eligibility</a> for airdrops and NFT claims. </p>
<p>Consensys, MetaMask's core developer, raised $450 million in Series D funding led by ParaFi capital, giving Consensys a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/137740/consensys-raises-450-million-series-d-at-7-billion-valuation">$7 billion</a> valuation in March 2022. The firm <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/291020/consensys-sues-sec-challenging-its-approach-to-ethereum-and-seeking-court-intervention">sued</a> the Securities and Exchange Commission in late April regarding the regulator's contradictory stance over whether ether is a security and if the regulator has jurisdiction over the asset's regulation. The SEC had issued a Wells notice, which notes an intent to pursue legal action against the recipient, earlier that month. </p>
<p>Bitcoin traded at <a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd">$70,240</a> at 12:45 p.m. ET (16:45 UTC) on May 22. The Block's Data Dashboard shows that the Bitcoin network saw 14.48 million transactions in April.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/on-chain-metrics/bitcoin/transactions-on-the-bitcoin-network-monthly/embed" title="Transactions on the Bitcoin Network (Monthly)" width="100%"></iframe></p>