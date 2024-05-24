<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Crypto exchange Coinbase made a second push in a motion to appeal a judge's ruling in its case involving the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, pointing to developments over the past week in Congress.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">In a closing <a href="https://assets.ctfassets.net/sygt3q11s4a9/5jEAsvCE3W61n9TSvZgHwL/aa1f286f3afb6f02045da78765250504/2024.05.24_-_Dkt._128_-_Reply_in_Supp._of_Cert..pdf"><span class="s2">brief</span></a> asking to file an interlocutory appeal posted on Friday, the exchange noted a division between lawmakers and the SEC in how they view its jurisdiction over crypto. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Legislators’ disagreement with the SEC’s position meanwhile has deepened: just this week, the U.S. House of Representatives approved on a bipartisan basis comprehensive digital asset legislation that would deny the SEC the expansive jurisdiction it claims," Coinbase said in its latest brief.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Over the past week, the U.S. House of Representatives <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry"><span class="s2">voted</span></a> 279 to 136 to pass the Republican-led Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, also known as FIT21. </span><span class="s4">Seventy-one Democrats voted in support of the bill, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The bill would grant more power and funding to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee crypto spot markets and "digital commodities," particularly bitcoin.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s4">Though the bill is unlikely to become law this year, some in crypto viewed the House vote as a shift in political winds in their favor.</span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Coinbase's appeal</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p3"><span class="s3">Coinbase first filed a motion to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/288155/coinbase-files-interlocutory-appeal-in-its-case-against-the-sec"><span class="s2">appeal</span></a> after Judge Katherine Polk Failla of New York disagreed </span><span class="s4">with Coinbase's point that investment contracts need a formal contract. When a customer buys a token on Coinbase, they are not just buying a token, but they are buying into that "token's digital ecosystem," Failla said.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s5">The main question the exchange is looking to appeal is "</span><span class="s1">whether the SEC may regulate as 'investment contracts' digital asset transactions that don’t involve anything contractual," Grewal said in a <a href="https://x.com/iampaulgrewal/status/1793991571333075088"><span class="s2">post</span></a> on X on Friday.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p5"><span class="s1">The SEC has said Coinbase's move to appeal its case should be <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/293866/court-should-deny-coinbases-appeal-sec-says">denied</a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p6"><span class="s5">Next, Judge Failla will decide whether the appeal request can go on to the </span><span class="s1">U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which also has to agree to hear the appeal.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>