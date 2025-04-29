The Daily: Bitcoin mining sustainable energy use exceeds Elon Musk's Tesla target, Nasdaq files to list 21Shares' Dogecoin ETF and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.

Bitcoin mining sustainable energy use exceeds Elon Musk's Tesla target

A new Cambridge University study found that Bitcoin mining now uses 52.4% sustainable energy — up from 37.6% in 2022 — surpassing Elon Musk's 50% threshold for Tesla to resume BTC payments.

The report shows natural gas (38.2%) has overtaken coal (8.9%) as the industry's single-largest energy source, while nuclear accounts for 9.8% and renewables 42.6%.

The findings come from a survey by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance of 49 mining firms with operations across 23 countries — including Bitfarms, CleanSpark, Hut 8, IREN, MARA and Riot.

Covering about 48% of global Bitcoin mining activity by hashrate, the study estimates the network's annual electricity consumption at 138 TWh — roughly 0.5% of global usage.

Tesla began accepting bitcoin for electric vehicle payments in March 2021 following CEO Elon Musk's apparent embrace of the technology but suspended the feature just two months later, citing concerns over the environmental impact of mining.

"When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with a positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions," Musk subsequently clarified.

However, Tesla has yet to announce any resumption of bitcoin payment options, and it remains to be seen if it will do so.

Nasdaq files to list 21Shares' Dogecoin ETF as SEC delays other decisions

Nasdaq has filed a 19b-4 proposal to list and trade shares of 21Shares' Dogecoin ETF.

A 19b-4 filing is part of a two-step process for proposing a crypto ETF to the SEC. Once acknowledged by the agency, the filing will be published in the Federal Register, initiating its approval process.

When filing its initial S-1 registration, 21Shares said it partnered with the House of Doge to launch funds endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation.

Grayscale, Bitwise and REX Shares have also previously filed for a spot Dogecoin ETFs. However, the SEC delayed its decision on Bitwise's application on Tuesday, alongside a slew of other delay notices, including for Franklin's XRP ETF proposal.

Bloomberg analysts peg Dogecoin ETFs at a 75% chance of approval, trailing only Litecoin's 90% among dozens of altcoin-related ETF filings the SEC has to chew over.

Prosecutors push for 20-year sentence for former Celsius CEO

In a sentencing memorandum late Monday, prosecutors said former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky should face 20 years in prison for losing billions of dollars in customers' funds, calling him a continuing danger who shows a "lack of remorse."

"Mashinsky's conduct made him rich at the expense of Celsius' customers," prosecutors said. "When Celsius collapsed into bankruptcy, it wiped out the savings of ordinary retail investors who entrusted their cryptocurrency to the company based on Mashinsky's lies."

Mashinsky pleaded guilty to two counts in December, including commodities fraud and another related to manipulating the price of CEL.

The sentencing memo also compared Mashinsky to former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernie Madoff, arguing his age and experience make his crimes more egregious.

Mashinsky's sentencing is scheduled for May 8.

Polygon spin-off Miden raises $25 million in seed funding

Miden, a zero-knowledge rollup project originally developed under Polygon Labs, has raised $25 million in seed funding to launch Edge — a privacy-first blockchain powered by zero-knowledge-proof technology.

The round was structured as a simple agreement for future equity with token warrants, co-led by a16z crypto, 1kx and Hack VC, with participation from high-profile angel investors, among others.

Co-founder Azeem Khan said Miden will succeed where other privacy chains failed by balancing speed, programmability and user experience.

Miden plans to launch its mainnet and native token in Q4, with airdrops targeting POL holders and stakers to directly reward the ecosystem that helped it grow.

1inch launches on Solana, plans cross-chain swaps

DEX aggregator 1inch has launched on Solana in its first major move outside the Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible ecosystem.

The integration enables MEV-protected swaps for over 1 million Solana-based tokens, with plans to roll out cross-chain swaps between Solana and 10 other already supported networks in the coming months.

It follows 0x DEX aggregator Matcha's recent expansion to Solana, with support for the blockchain building momentum after DeFi activity zoomed ahead of other chains during the first quarter of 2025.

In the next 24 hours

Eurozone GDP data is released at 5 a.m. ET, followed by U.S. GDP and PCE numbers at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively.

IOTA, Celo, Optimism and 1inch are set for token unlocks.

TOKEN2049 gets underway in Dubai.

