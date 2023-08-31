About ApeCoin

ApeCoin Price Data

ApeCoin (APE) currently has a price of £1.26 and is up 2.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 86 with a market cap of £463.4M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £57.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 368.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

ApeCoin (APE) is a utility and governance token used in the Ape ecosystem, particularly within the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other NFT projects. As an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum platform, ApeCoin is used for transactions as well as governance, allowing holders to influence the direction of the community. Additionally, ApeCoin provides exclusive benefits and rewards, such as NFT airdrops and priority access to events and opportunities, establishing its importance in the ecosystem's development and value creation.