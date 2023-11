About Conflux

Conflux Price Data

Conflux (CFX) currently has a price of ¥22.062 and is up 0.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 101 with a market cap of ¥76.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.5B tokens out of a total supply of 5.4B tokens.

Conflux is a cryptocurrency that operates on a highly scalable and secure platform called the Conflux blockchain. It achieves scalability through a unique consensus algorithm called Tree-Graph (T-G) that allows for parallel processing of transactions. Additionally, Conflux offers interoperability with other blockchains through the Conflux Cross Chain Protocol (CCC), enabling the transfer of assets and data between networks.