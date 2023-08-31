Conflux (CFX) currently has a price of ¥22.062 and is up 0.22% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 101 with a market cap of ¥76.3B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥2.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 3.5B tokens out of a total supply of 5.4B tokens.
Conflux is a cryptocurrency that operates on a highly scalable and secure platform called the Conflux blockchain. It achieves scalability through a unique consensus algorithm called Tree-Graph (T-G) that allows for parallel processing of transactions. Additionally, Conflux offers interoperability with other blockchains through the Conflux Cross Chain Protocol (CCC), enabling the transfer of assets and data between networks.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.