Open Exchange Token (OX) currently has a price of ¥2.031 and is down -18.90% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 392 with a market cap of ¥11.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥324.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 5.5B tokens out of a total supply of 5.5B tokens.

Open Exchange Token (OX) is a cryptocurrency created specifically for the Open Exchange Network (OEN). OEN is a decentralized platform built on blockchain technology that aims to establish a global digital asset exchange ecosystem. OX token is the primary currency utilized within this network, facilitating various transactions such as trading fees and staking. Its ticker symbol is 'OX'.