SOMESING Exchange (SSX) currently has a price of ¥3.077 and is down -4.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 455 with a market cap of ¥8.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥509.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

SOMESING Exchange (SSX) is a decentralized blockchain platform for the music industry, offering an app for creating and sharing music. Users can collaborate with other artists and earn SSX tokens for their contributions. The platform also features a unique reward system, allowing users to earn tokens for uploading or streaming music, which can be exchanged for services within the platform. This aims to support fair compensation for artists and improve the way artists and fans interact and monetize their music.