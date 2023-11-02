Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / SOMESING Exchange

SOMESING Exchange (SSX) JPY Price

JPY
JPY
USD
EUR
GBP
¥3.077
-¥0.16 (-4.81%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥8.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥509.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥31.64
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥15.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
5B
About SOMESING Exchange

SOMESING Exchange Price Data

SOMESING Exchange (SSX) currently has a price of ¥3.077 and is down -4.81% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 455 with a market cap of ¥8.9B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥509.7M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.9B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

SOMESING Exchange (SSX) is a decentralized blockchain platform for the music industry, offering an app for creating and sharing music. Users can collaborate with other artists and earn SSX tokens for their contributions. The platform also features a unique reward system, allowing users to earn tokens for uploading or streaming music, which can be exchanged for services within the platform. This aims to support fair compensation for artists and improve the way artists and fans interact and monetize their music.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
¥8.9B
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.9B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
¥509.7M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
¥31.64
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
¥15.4B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
5B
Other assets
Euler
Gomining Token
TrueFi
Ren
SX Network
Hashflow
Verge
Carry
Hermez Network
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 SOMESING Exchange = ¥3.077 Japanese Yen (JPY)
Buy SSX
Other assets
Euler
Gomining Token
TrueFi
Ren
SX Network
Hashflow
Verge
Carry
Hermez Network
See more assets
Learn
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
What is sharding for blockchains?
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
JPMorgan says signs of a DeFi and NFT revival are 'only tentative'
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun in letter to US senators refuting claims about illicit financing activities
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 16:11PM EST
See more news
websights