Blur (BLUR) currently has a price of $0.24 and is down -0.62% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 146 with a market cap of 251.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $48.3M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 3B tokens.

Blur is the native token of the NFT marketplace Blur, which is designed for professional NFT traders. Blur is the governance token of the marketplace project.