About WEMIX

WEMIX Price Data

WEMIX (WEMIX) currently has a price of €2.042 and is up 9.75% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 73 with a market cap of €671.9M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €6.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 329.1M tokens out of a total supply of 979.1M tokens.

WEMIX is a native token in the WEMIX platform, an ecosystem for blockchain-based gaming developed by Wemade Tree, a subsidiary of South Korean company Wemade. The token (ticker: WEMIX) is the primary currency in this ecosystem, supporting games, users, and developers. The platform seamlessly integrates gaming and blockchain technology, offering a range of blockchain games.