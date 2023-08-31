About Golem

Golem Price Data

Golem (GLM) currently has a price of €0.22 and is down -1.40% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 179 with a market cap of €218.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1B tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Golem (GLM) is a decentralized marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain that connects idle computing resources worldwide to create a global supercomputer. Users can rent out their computational power in exchange for GLM tokens, the native currency of the network. GLM tokens can also be earned by providers who contribute their idle computing resources. The network uses a Proof-of-Work mechanism for secure validation and settlement. Golem's decentralized architecture enhances security and resiliency, while its various use cases, such as CGI rendering and machine learning, aim to democratize access to computational resources.