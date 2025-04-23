Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

zora Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€52.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
2.7B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€111.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.030
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€193.9M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
10B

About Zora

Zora Price Data

Zora (ZORA) currently has a price of €0.019 and is down -4.51% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 619 with a market cap of €52.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €111.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 2.7B tokens out of a total supply of 10B tokens.

Zora is a protocol and platform focused on enabling the creation, discovery, and exchange of media and cultural assets on the blockchain. Built with a decentralized architecture, Zora allows creators to mint NFTs, set their own markets, and retain greater control over their work. The Zora protocol is designed to be open and composable, supporting a range of Web3 use cases while fostering a more equitable creator economy through transparent, on-chain interactions.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

