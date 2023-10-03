About Pintu

Pintu Price Data

Pintu (PTU) currently has a price of ¥41.51 and is up 0.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 772 with a market cap of ¥3.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥1.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 73.7M tokens out of a total supply of 299.8M tokens.

Pintu (PTU) is a user-friendly cryptocurrency platform based in Indonesia. The platform utilizes the PTU token, built on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable easy access to various features and services. Pintu prioritizes security through measures like two-factor authentication and offline storage. It also facilitates the conversion of Indonesian Rupiah to cryptocurrencies, while offering educational resources and community events to promote understanding and engagement.