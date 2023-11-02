Liquity (LQTY) currently has a price of €1.32 and is down -0.72% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 265 with a market cap of €124.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €16.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 94.5M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.
Liquity is a decentralized borrowing and lending platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to solve scalability issues and provide a stable solution. The platform's Stability Pool ensures protocol stability by automatically repaying debt when collateralization rate drops below the threshold. Liquity also offers a unique Stability Incentive, rewarding users with LQTY tokens for maintaining system stability, thus furthering decentralization.
