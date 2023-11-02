Short-term T-Bill Token (STBT) currently has a price of €0.92 and is up 0.89% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 297 with a market cap of €99.7M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €337.4K of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 108.5M tokens out of a total supply of 108.5M tokens.
STBT is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum blockchain that represents short-term Treasury Bills (T-Bills). It offers a secure and stable investment option by providing exposure to low-risk T-Bills without requiring direct management. STBT utilizes blockchain technology for efficient, transparent transactions and allows users to store their tokens in decentralized wallets for greater control.
