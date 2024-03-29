About Orion

Orion Price Data

Orion (ORN) currently has a price of €2.065 and is down -0.34% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 604 with a market cap of €71M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €5M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 34.4M tokens out of a total supply of 100M tokens.

Orion is a collection of decentralized finance (DeFi) trading tools that aggregates liquidity from both centralized and decentralized exchanges, allowing users to access the best available asset prices in real-time. It combines the features of a decentralized exchange (DEX) with the advantage of accessing global liquidity pools, providing a non-custodial platform where users maintain control over their funds. Orion aims to facilitate global financial empowerment by enabling people to manage their own financial assets efficiently.