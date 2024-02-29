About Cheelee

Cheelee Price Data

Cheelee (CHEEL) currently has a price of €17.013 and is down -5.34% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 92 with a market cap of €966.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €4.4M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 56.8M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Cheelee presents a short video platform incorporating GameFi elements, offering rewards to users simply for engaging with their feed. Tailored to individual preferences, its smart feed ensures users always find content they love. Operating under the principles of the Attention Economy, Cheelee highlights the intrinsic worth of user attention. By integrating GameFi features, along with in-app NFTs and tokens, it allows users to monetize their engagement, enabling them to earn alongside the platform by transforming their attention into financial gains.