Alpha Quark (AQT) currently has a price of €1.78 and is up 1.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 758 with a market cap of €47.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €2.9M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 26.8M tokens out of a total supply of 30M tokens.

Alpha Quark is a blockchain initiative focused on intellectual property (IP) and the metaverse, utilizing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) as its medium. The project offers a platform where users can create (mint), advertise, and trade NFTs tied to various forms of intellectual property, including copyrights for music, webtoons, and movies. By converting IP assets into liquid form, Alpha Quark aims to open up a new market where digital assets of value are more accessible to users. Additionally, the project plans to enhance the user experience by incorporating metaverse elements and providing a marketplace where the Alpha Quark token will serve as a utility token, facilitating transactions within this ecosystem.