LayerZero (ZRO) currently has a price of $3.14 and is down -14.50% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 169 with a market cap of $345.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $331.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 110M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.
LayerZero is a protocol for cross-chain communication, allowing messages to be sent between different blockchain networks. It ensures messages are delivered accurately and reliably, with options for varying levels of trust. Essentially, LayerZero acts as a connector, enabling direct and trustless interaction between various blockchains.
Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.