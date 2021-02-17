Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Frontier Price

0xf8c...b7793f

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Harmony Shard 0

0x1ee...5798b3

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
BNB Smart Chain

0x928...c72f1b

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask
Polygon POS

0xa3e...4540eb

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

Frontier (FRONT) USD Price

USD
USD
EUR
GBP
JPY
$0.20
–$0.0026 (–1.26%)
Chart by TradingView

front Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$18.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
90M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$275.25
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$6.71
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$18.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
90M

About Frontier

Frontier Price Data

Frontier (FRONT) currently has a price of $0.20 and is down -1.26% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 1223 with a market cap of $18.2M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $275.25 of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 90M tokens out of a total supply of 90M tokens.

Frontier is a chain-agnostic decentralized finance aggregator. The project aims to add DeFi support to several blockchains, including BandChain, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Harmony.

Frontier’s applications allow users to manage staking, DeFi positions, best-rate asset swapping, liquidity mining, and collateralized debt position creation and monitoring.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

front Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
$18.2M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
90M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
$275.25
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
$6.71
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
$18.2M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
90M
Frontier Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Frontier = $0.20 United States Dollar (USD)
Buy FRONT

Related assets

Open Exchange Token
Bluzelle
Klever
Fidu
Gitcoin
Quickswap
Hifi Finance
AscendEx
Clash of Lilliput
See more assets

Learn about Frontier

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

Open Exchange Token
Bluzelle
Klever
Fidu
Gitcoin
Quickswap
Hifi Finance
AscendEx
Clash of Lilliput
See more assets
websights