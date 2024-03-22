Toshi (toshi) currently has a price of €0.00055 and is down -7.48% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 256 with a market cap of €232.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €17M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 420.7B tokens out of a total supply of 420.7B tokens.
Toshi (TOSHI) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency operating on the Base blockchain, an Ethereum Layer-2 network developed by Coinbase. Named after Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong's cat and Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, Toshi aims to become a prominent community-driven project within the Base ecosystem.
