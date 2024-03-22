Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
All assets / Toshi Price

0xac1...31b2b4

Click to copy
Add to MetaMask

Toshi (toshi) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.00055
–€0.000045 (–7.48%)
Chart by TradingView

toshi Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€232.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
420.7B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€17M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.0022
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€232.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
420.7B

About Toshi

Toshi Price Data

Toshi (toshi) currently has a price of €0.00055 and is down -7.48% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 256 with a market cap of €232.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €17M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 420.7B tokens out of a total supply of 420.7B tokens.

Toshi (TOSHI) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency operating on the Base blockchain, an Ethereum Layer-2 network developed by Coinbase. Named after Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong's cat and Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, Toshi aims to become a prominent community-driven project within the Base ecosystem.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

toshi Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€232.1M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
420.7B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€17M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€0.0022
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€232.1M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
420.7B
Toshi Price Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Toshi = €0.00055 Euro (EUR)
Buy TOSHI

Related assets

BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
Baby Doge Coin
Convex Finance
Synthetix Network
Decred
Golem
Theta Fuel
MX
Oasis Network
See more assets

Learn about Toshi

What is Berachain?
intermediate
APR 04, 2025
What is Monad?
intermediate
MAR 17, 2025
See More in learn

Related assets

BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX
Baby Doge Coin
Convex Finance
Synthetix Network
Decred
Golem
Theta Fuel
MX
Oasis Network
See more assets
websights