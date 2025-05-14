Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus makes it easy. Try The Block’s hiring tool for free today.

Walrus (WAL) GBP Price

GBP
GBP
USD
EUR
JPY
£0.39
–£0.035 (–8.12%)
Chart by TradingView

wal Market stats

Market cap
Market cap: the token's price multiplied by its circulating supply.
£515.5M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
1.3B
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
£31.2M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
£0.57
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
£2B
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
5B

About Walrus

Walrus Price Data

Walrus (WAL) currently has a price of £0.39 and is down -8.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 128 with a market cap of £515.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £31.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

Walrus ($WALRUS) is a native token on the Sui blockchain, designed to support experimentation, coordination, and community incentives within the Sui ecosystem. It operates as a lightweight, flexible asset for developers and communities to test ideas, bootstrap on-chain activity, and reward early participation.

Walrus is not a governance or utility token in the traditional sense — instead, it's intended as a sandbox asset that encourages novel use cases, grassroots coordination, and rapid iteration across emerging Sui-based projects.


Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

