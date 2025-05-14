Walrus Price Data

Walrus (WAL) currently has a price of £0.39 and is down -8.12% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 128 with a market cap of £515.5M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £31.2M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 1.3B tokens out of a total supply of 5B tokens.

Walrus ($WALRUS) is a native token on the Sui blockchain, designed to support experimentation, coordination, and community incentives within the Sui ecosystem. It operates as a lightweight, flexible asset for developers and communities to test ideas, bootstrap on-chain activity, and reward early participation.

Walrus is not a governance or utility token in the traditional sense — instead, it's intended as a sandbox asset that encourages novel use cases, grassroots coordination, and rapid iteration across emerging Sui-based projects.