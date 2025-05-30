WalletConnect Token Price Data

WalletConnect Token (WCT) currently has a price of €0.96 and is up 2.048% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 298 with a market cap of €179.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €1.2B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 186.2M tokens out of a total supply of 1000M tokens.

The WalletConnect Network is the on-chain UX ecosystem, an open and decentralized network that enables users to connect to apps across the globe. The Network is chain agnostic working across ecosystems from EVM and its L2s, to Solana, Cosmos, Polkadot, Bitcoin and more.