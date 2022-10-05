The number of U.S. trademark applications pertaining to NFTs and other blockchain products have already nearly tripled in 2022 compared to the entirety of 2021.

Last year saw a total of 2,142 NFT-related trademarks filed. By the end of September of 2022, there were 6,366 of such trademarks submitted, based on U.S. Patent and Trademark Office data compiled by the trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.

March of 2022 was the hottest month for NFT-related trademark filings with 1,080 submitted. Every subsequent month in 2022 had lower filings, with a 15% decrease between August and September of this year.

Despite the month-over-month decreases, March still marked when NFT-related trademark filings surpassed what 2021 had in its entirety. Companies to file trademarks this year include McDonald’s, Crocs, CVS and even the television personality Dr. Oz.

The fact that companies are filing trademarks related to web3 goods does not necessarily mean they intend to launch such products. Many firms preemptively file trademarks to protect their intellectual property from being misused in virtual spaces, The Block previously reported.