Early Facebook investor and Proof CEO Kevin Rose signs with Hollywood's UTA: Exclusive

Hollywood’s United Talent Agency has nabbed another top-flight web3 client in Kevin Rose, The Block learned exclusively.



Kevin Rose, who was an early-stage investor in both Facebook and Twitter, also is co-founder and CEO of Proof, an NFT firm that counts both the Moonbirds and Proof Collective projects among the collections it manages. Last summer Proof raised $50 million in a Series A fundraise led by the prominent web3 venture capital firm a16z.



The signing announcement comes on the heels of several months of plummeting NFT sales and shaken confidence in the digital-asset industry. Similar to other top Hollywood talent agencies, which have continued to sign successful web3 creators in recent months, UTA’s adding Rose to its client roster demonstrates that Tinseltown’s most powerful power brokers have not given up on the NFT space.



Under UTA’s head of web3 Lesley Silverman, the firm also represents NFT artist Diana Sinclair and the popular DeadFellaz brand. UTA said it will manage the web3 interests of Rose and all his subsidiary businesses.



Proof’s Moonbirds collection projects has so far generated more than 177,000 ETH ($224 million) in trading volume, according to OpenSea.



Rose is also responsible for founding the social news site Digg. And as a general partner at True Ventures and Google Ventures he invested in companies such as Art Blocks, Oura, Blue Bottle, Medium and Next Door.





