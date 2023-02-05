A couple crypto stories to look out for this week

Proposal politics and earnings releases are coming down the line this week. Here's what to watch out for:

Uniswap V3 proposal vote

The latest version of the decentralized exchange Uniswap may soon be deployed on BNB Chain. It passed an early temperature check, then the full governance vote on the Uniswap DAO brought the heavy hitters up to bat and will conclude on Friday, Feb. 10.

OxPlasma Labs put forward the proposal to deploy Uniswap V3 on BNB Chain, using the Wormhole bridge for the deployment. A16z then put its considerable UNI holdings to use by voting against it.

Perhaps this is unsurprising for some, as the fund invests in LayerZero, which earlier missed out on becoming the bridge for the deployment to Jump Crypto-backed Wormhole.

Earnings season

Major tech firms shared fourth-quarter results last week, and now earnings season is slowly tapering off. Still, some crypto-adjacent firms will be delivering earnings this week.

PayPal will share its financials for October through December on Thursday. During the quarter, the firm teamed up with Metamask to offer a crypto onramp to select users and expand its crypto services across Europe.

Also on the docket is Japan's SoftBank, sharing its third-quarter results on Feb. 7. The fund wrote down its investment in FTX last year after the exchange's collapse.

CME Group will share its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 8. Derivatives on the exchange reached new highs last month. Robinhood will post its earnings on the same day.