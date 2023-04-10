Inside Sky Mavis's strategy to help build multi-billion dollar games on Ronin

Episode 34 of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Sky Mavis Co-Founder & Growth Head Jeffrey Zirlin.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Feedback and revision requests can be sent to [email protected]

Jeffrey Zirlin is Co-Founder & Growth Lead at Sky Mavis — the studio behind the popular blockchain game, Axie Infinity.

In this episode, Zirlin explains why the first wave of game studios building on Ethereum's Ronin sidechain have easy access to a "golden cohort" of initial users, and how a recent network upgrade puts Ronin's destiny in the hands of gamers worldwide.

During this episode, Chaparro and Zirlin also discuss:

Web3 gaming and the Metaverse

Blockchain as a medium

Mobile gaming in the developing world

This episode is brought to you by our sponsors Circle and CleanSpark.



About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit circle.com/Scoop to learn more.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit cleanspark.com/theblock to learn more about the CleanSpark way.