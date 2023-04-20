<p><i>Episode 38</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro and Coral co-founder Armani Ferrante</strong><strong>.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.<br />\r\n</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK4924281330" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Web3 development team <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/173345/anchor-creator-coral-raises-20-million-as-it-debuts-wallet-product">Coral raised</a> $20 million in a round co-led by FTX Ventures just weeks before the exchange's collapse. Coral developers hunkered down and continued building.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Coral co-founder Armani Ferrante tells the story of how the fallout from FTX forced <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227170/ftx-funded-startup">Coral into "cockroach mode"</a>' and how the startup has managed to stay afloat despite being forced to cut costs.</p>\r\n<h3>Backpack &amp; xNFTs</h3>\r\n<p>Coral's first product, Backpack, is a web3 wallet that lets users store and access <a href="https://www.coral.community/post/wtf-are-xnfts">xNFTs</a> — a new standard developed for tokenizing code and controlling its execution. In practice, Armani says Backpack and xNFTs give users direct access to a "secure, heavily curated app store."</p>\r\n<p>Unlike popular browser extensions such as Metamask which interact with web3 platforms by connecting to each website individually, Backpack is designed so that users never have to leave the curated web3 experiences that live directly within the wallet.</p>\r\n<p><em>During this episode, Chaparro and Ferrante also discuss:</em></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>The Donald Trump, Starbucks, and Nike NFT collections</li>\r\n\t<li>Why NFT projects depend on community</li>\r\n\t<li>How Coral's Backpack product supports 'xNFTs'</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsors <i><a href="http://circle.com/Scoop">Circle</a> and <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b><strong><br />\r\n</strong></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><strong>About Circle</strong></span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><em>Circle is a global financial technology company helping money move at internet speed. Our mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. Visit <a class="c-link" href="http://circle.com/Scoop" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-stringify-link="http://Circle.com/Scoop" data-sk="tooltip_parent" aria-describedby="sk-tooltip-398">circle.com/Scoop</a> to learn more.</em></span></p>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>