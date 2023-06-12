<p><i>Episode 55</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's Frank Chaparro, U.K. Member of Parliament Dr. Lisa Cameron, and CryptoUK Board Advisor Ian Taylor.</strong></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co.</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="200" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm/?e=BLOCK9615176534" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>Dr. Lisa Cameron is a UK Member of Parliament and is the Chairperson of the Crypto and Digital Assets All-Party Parliamentary Group. Ian Taylor is a Board Advisor to CryptoUK — the trade association for the UK's crypto industry.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Dr. Cameron and Taylor share how the UK is taking steps to become a global hub for crypto and web3.</p>\r\n<p>According to Dr. Cameron, the crypto industry could play an important part of the UK's economy in the years to come:</p>\r\n<blockquote>\r\n<p>"I can see the potential of the technology for the future of of people's livelihoods in the UK and I want to make sure that we harness the skills here as well and that we have the correct opportunities for young people moving forward into the workforce." </p>\r\n</blockquote>\r\n<p><em>During this conversation, Chaparro, Cameron, and Taylor also discuss:</em></p>\r\n<ul>\r\n\t<li>How the UK's regulatory approach compares to the U.S.'s</li>\r\n\t<li>UK consumer protection in the wake of FTX</li>\r\n\t<li>Bipartisan support for crypto in the UK</li>\r\n</ul>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;"><b>This episode is brought to you by our sponsors <a href="https://www.paypal.com/crypto"><em>PayPal</em></a> and <i><a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">CleanSpark</a>.</i></b></span></p>\r\n<div class="page" title="Page 1">\r\n<div class="layoutArea">\r\n<div class="column">\r\n<p><strong>About PayPal</strong></p>\r\n<p><em>Make your crypto move with PayPal. Get started today at <a href="https://www.paypal.com/crypto">PayPal.com/crypto</a></em></p>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n</div>\r\n<p><strong>About CleanSpark</strong></p>\r\n<p><em><span style="font-family: georgia, palatino, serif; font-size: 12pt;">CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Visit <a href="https://www.cleanspark.com/theblock/">cleanspark.com/theblock</a> to learn more about the CleanSpark way.</span></em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>