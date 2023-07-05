<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Investigators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have concluded that bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network and its former chief executive officer broke United States rules before the firm collapsed, according to a report from <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-05/cftc-probe-concludes-crypto-lender-celsius-ex-ceo-mashinsky-broke-rules"><span class="s2">Bloomberg News</span></a>.</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The agency could file a case in federal court as soon as this month if a majority of the CFTC’s commissioners agree with that conclusion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. Attorneys at the CFTC found that Celsius misled investors and should have registered with the regulator, while adding that former CEO Alex Mashinsky also broke regulations, Bloomberg reported. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The CFTC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Block. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Celsius’ downfall</span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The firm filed for bankruptcy about a year ago owing billions of dollars to investors. A court-ordered bankruptcy examiner’s <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207007/celsius-lost-800-million-risky-bets"><span class="s2">report</span></a> found that Celsius made risky investment bets with customer funds and hid the extent to which it was market-making for its native token. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The examiner also accused former CEO Mashinsky of selling the native token, CEL, while telling the public that he was either buying more or holding. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Mashinsky for defrauding investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars in crypto, earlier this year. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>