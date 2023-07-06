<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Taylor Swift may have actually had a partnership deal with the now defunct FTX crypto exchange, despite public messaging to the contrary. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">The popstar had agreed to a partnership with the company, but disgraced former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was counseled out of proceeding, CNBC <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/06/taylor-swift-agreed-to-ftx-partnership-despite-contrary-public-claims-source.html">reported</a> on Thursday, citing a source familiar. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Adam Moskowitz, the lawyer handling a class action lawsuit against FTX promoters like Shaquille O’Neal and Tom Brady, told <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/226981/taylor-swift-ftx-shaquille-oneal-lawsuit"><span class="s3">The Block</span></a> earlier this year that Swift was one of the only celebrities to check if the exchange was selling unregistered securities. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p4"><span class="s4">FTX filed for bankruptcy in November, and Bankman-Fried is now facing criminal charges over alleged fraud and money laundering. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The former CEO and majority shareholder of The Block has disclosed a series of loans from former FTX and Alameda founder Sam Bankman-Fried.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>