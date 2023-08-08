<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Billionaire investor David Rubenstein said bitcoin isn’t going away, citing “enormous interest” in the longstanding cryptocurrency. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“There’s enormous interest around the world, and to be able to have something you can transfer without having the government knowing about it, and keep it private. You can say people shouldn’t do that, but that’s not going to stop people from doing it,” Rubenstein said on Tuesday on <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2023-08-08/bitcoin-isn-t-going-away-says-david-rubenstein-video">Bloomberg Television</a>. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Rubenstein, who is the co-founder of private investment firm The Carlyle Group, also said he wished he would have bought in on bitcoin early on. </span></p>\r\n<h2 class="p1"><span class="s1">Bitcoin not just a trend </span></h2>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">While some people once made fun of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Rubenstein noted that big names such as BlackRock and Fidelity have now thrown in their hats to apply with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. </span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">“So you’re saying wait a second, if the mighty BlackRock is willing to have an ETF in bitcoin, maybe bitcoin is going to be around for a while,” Rubenstein said. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>