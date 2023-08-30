<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Worldcoin, an identity-focused crypto project co-created by Sam Altman, said demand for its World ID service in Argentina remains strong, with sign-ups hit a single day record in August — despite an ongoing probe into the project's handling of data by Argentine authorities. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In a </span><a href="https://worldcoin.org/blog/announcements/demand-world-id-sign-up-record-argentina"><span style="font-weight: 400;">blog post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> published today, Worldcoin said that roughly 9,500 Argentinians verified their World ID in a single day. “That’s one verified human in Argentina every 9 seconds,” it said. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Worldcoin project, officially launched on July 24, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/241871/worldcoins-plan-to-decentralize-orb-production-sparks-illicit-data-harvesting-concerns"><span style="font-weight: 400;">encourages users to prove their identity online</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> by signing up for a World ID via an iris scan. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It has deployed its “orbs” in four cities in Argentina — Buenos Aires, Mar del Plata, Cordoba and Mendoza, according to the blog post.</span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Ongoing investigations</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The record numbers comes as Argentine authorities continue to investigate the project over data privacy. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this month, Argentina’s Public Information Access Agency </span><a href="https://www.argentina.gob.ar/noticias/la-aaip-investiga-el-tratamiento-de-datos-personales-de-worldcoin-en-argentina"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it will </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/244289/argentina-says-its-investigating-worldcoin-over-data-privacy"><span style="font-weight: 400;">"thoroughly analyze" the processes and practices</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> used in relation to the collection, storage and use of personal data. The agency added that it plans to take unspecified measures to address any problem identified. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kenya — a market in which Worldcoin has already signed up hundreds of thousands of customers — </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242704/worldcoin-suspended-in-kenya-one-of-its-biggest-markets-for-sign-ups-so-far"><span style="font-weight: 400;">suspended Worldcoin earlier this month</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. The Block previously reported that </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/242704/worldcoin-suspended-in-kenya-one-of-its-biggest-markets-for-sign-ups-so-far"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Worldcoin had signed up more than a quarter of a million people in Nairobi</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">, Kenya’s capital city, as of December 2022. </span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>