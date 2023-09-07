<p><i>Episode 81</i><b><i> </i></b><i>of Season 5 of The Scoop was recorded with <b>The Block's Frank Chaparro, Variant co-founder Li Jin, and Aave &amp; Lens creator Stani Kulechov.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">Youtube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a>,<i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. Li Jin is the co-founder and a general partner at the VC firm Variant and has written extensively about the benefits of web3 social platforms for creators. Stani Kulechov is the creator of Aave (one of the largest decentralized finance protocols) and has been key to the development of the web3 social network platform, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/233746/lens-protocol-raise-decentralized-social-media">Lens Protocol</a>.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Li and Kulechov examine the problems with the existing social media landscape and explain the opportunities that exist for new web3 social media attempts such as Lens Protocol.</p>\r\n<p>As Jin explains, one of the key benefits of web3 social is that "every element of the business model is totally in the creator's control."</p>\r\n<p><strong>Outline:<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=75s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">01:15</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Existing Social Media Landscape<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=498s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">08:18</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Opportunities for Web3 Social<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=755s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">12:35</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - 'Socioeconomic Graph'<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=860s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Lens Protocol<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=1064s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:44</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Financialization of Social Media<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=1530s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">25:30</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Monetization on X (Twitter)<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=1860s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">31:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Community Ownership<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=2086s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">34:46</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - 'Liquid Citizen'<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=2306s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">38:26</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Investing in Web3 Social<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=2409s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">40:09</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Tokens &amp; Web3 Social<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UT-Y9p_ULc&amp;t=2717s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">45:17</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> - Lens Protocol v2</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. 