South Korea’s SK Telecom partners with Aptos, Atomrigs Lab to develop crypto wallet

SK Telecom, the largest mobile carrier in South Korea, is partnering with Aptos and Atomrigs Lab to develop its web3 wallet service known as T wallet.

The Korean telco firm said today in a LinkedIn post that the tripartite partnership is aimed at enhancing its affiliations with customer-preferred mainnets and decentralized applications — with a focus on T wallet.

SK Telecom noted that the collaboration with Aptos will be its first non-Ethereum virtual machine blockchain integration.

“We will also provide users with tangible value by connecting to the promising dApp ecosystem within Aptos,” the company added. “By leveraging the innovative MoveVM blockchain technology offered by Aptos, this integration represents a significant advancement in making Web3 services more accessible to a broader audience,”

“Looking forward to unlocking new classes of Internet experiences (with blockchain in the background) through Move, sub-second latency, best-in-class throughput and enterprise-grade operations,” Avery Ching, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aptos, said in an X post.

Bullish on Web3

The collaboration with Aptos follows SK Telecom’s partnership with CryptoQuant last month for the launch of T wallet. The wallet product is designed to grant users access to a blockchain-based application on their phones to store tokens, according to CoinDesk.

In August, SK Telecom partnered with Polygon Labs to develop its web3 ecosystem.