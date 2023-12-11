Anatoly Yakovenko and Mert Mumtaz break down what's only possible on Solana

Episode 2 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens, Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Helius Labs Co-Founder & CEO Mert Mumtaz.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Block Research Podcast on Youtube, Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

In this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak interviews Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Helius Labs co-founder Mert Mumtaz, followed by a deep dive into the data underpinning Solana's recent rally with The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens.

OUTLINE:

0:00 - Introduction

0:48 - Solana Stress Test

05:28 - Solana DeFi

08:19 - ‘Total Value Locked’

12:29 - Only Possible On Solana

18:50 - Next Gen Blockchains

21:50 - Scaling Performance

25:41 - Ethereum Layer 2s

30:20 - Solana Layer 2s?

34:58 - Closing Thoughts

40:40 - Data Analysis w/ Rebecca Stevens