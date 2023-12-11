Anatoly Yakovenko and Mert Mumtaz break down what's only possible on Solana

Episode 2 of The Block Research Podcast was recorded with The Block CEO Larry Cermak, The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens, Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko, and Helius Labs Co-Founder & CEO Mert Mumtaz.
In this episode, The Block CEO Larry Cermak interviews Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Helius Labs co-founder Mert Mumtaz, followed by a deep dive into the data underpinning Solana's recent rally with The Block Research Analyst Rebecca Stevens.
OUTLINE:
0:00 - Introduction
0:48 - Solana Stress Test
05:28 - Solana DeFi
08:19 - ‘Total Value Locked’
12:29 - Only Possible On Solana
18:50 - Next Gen Blockchains
21:50 - Scaling Performance
25:41 - Ethereum Layer 2s
30:20 - Solana Layer 2s?
34:58 - Closing Thoughts
40:40 - Data Analysis w/ Rebecca Stevens
