Episode 10 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and GSR Senior Strategist Brian Rudick. Brian Rudick is a senior strategist at GSR.

In this episode of The Scoop, GSR senior strategist Brian Rudick examines the differences between the forces driving the crypto markets and those affecting stocks. He also offers insights into the market dynamics supporting the current rally in the crypto market.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE</strong><br />\r\n<span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Introduction<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=287s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">04:47</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Crypto vs. Equities<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=416s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">06:56</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Memetics in Crypto<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=686s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">11:26</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Macro Factors<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=851s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">14:11</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Retail Participation<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=1022s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">17:02</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Crypto Tailwinds<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=1323s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">22:03</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Bitcoin Halving<br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--display-type yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QHNVcDNBYs&amp;t=1563s" target="" rel="nofollow noopener">26:03</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color"> Closing Thoughts</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 