<div class="ep-p_text"><span class="ep_name">European Union lawmakers have approved new rules to crack down on sanctions violations, including those involving cryptocurrencies.</span></div>
<div> </div>
<div>On Tuesday, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted to implement new <a href="https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20240308IPR19002/eu-sanctions-new-rules-to-crack-down-on-violations">sanction violation laws</a> involving travel bans, arms embargoes, restrictions on business sectors and the freezing of assets, including crypto-assets and wallets.</div>
<div> </div>
<div>"We need this legislation because diverging national approaches have created weaknesses and loopholes, and it will allow for frozen assets to be confiscated," Dutch MEP Sophie in 't Veld said in a statement.</div>
<h2>Stronger punishments for violations</h2>
<div>The new directive sets out stronger punishments for violating or circumventing sanctions. The new laws make sanctions transgressions criminal offenses carrying prison sentences of a maximum of five years in all member states. </div>
<div> </div>
<div>Lawmakers representing the 27 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278758/frankfurt-amla-crypto">EU</a> member states cast 543 votes in favor of the new rules, with 45 voting against and 27 abstentions.</div>
<div> </div>
<div>The new EU legislation was prompted by concerns that the bloc's sanctions against <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/183787/russias-central-bank-promotes-crypto-as-means-of-internationalizing-embattled-economy">Russia</a> were being circumvented.</div>