<p>Base, a Layer 2 Ethereum network incubated at Coinbase, saw its total value locked (or user deposits) surge to nearly $1 billion — doubling the network's deposits since the start of March, which stood at $470 million.</p>
<p>According to DeFiLlama, the network's TVL stands at <a href="https://defillama.com/chain/Base">$970 million</a>. Decentralized exchange Aerodrome accounts for nearly half of Base's TVL, contributing $424 million. Aerodrome's TVL surged from $125 million in early February to now over $420 million, following an uptick in user activity on the exchange and a major spike in the value of its native Aero token.</p>
<p>The development team at Velodrome Finance (a decentralized exchange on OP Mainnet) <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/247698/velodrome-to-launch-new-dex-on-coinbases-base-network">introduced</a> Aerodrome on Base as a forked version in September 2023.</p>
<p>It has since facilitated a large portion of swaps on the Base network. This approach is similar to its strategy on OP Mainnet with Velodrome, which involves using a set of decentralized finance incentives and vote-escrowed governance.</p>
<p>The Base mainnet became publicly available in early August 2023 and has since risen to become the fourth most valuable Layer 2 blockchain in terms of TVL, trailing other networks like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Blast. The Layer 2 network <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/283056/base-dencun-transactions-users-surge">recorded</a> a sudden spike in daily users and transactions, reaching record highs shortly after the Dencun upgrade.</p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/scaling-solutions/optimistic-rollups/transaction-count-daily-7dma/embed" title="Transaction Count on Optimistic Rollups (Daily, 7DMA)" width="100%"></iframe></p>