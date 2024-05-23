<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. reported total net inflows of $153.91 million on Wednesday, logging their eighth consecutive day of net inflows. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">BlackRock’s IBIT recorded the largest net inflows of $92 million among the 11 ETFs, according to </span><a href="https://sosovalue.xyz/assets/etf/us-btc-spot"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from SoSoValue. Fidelity’s spot bitcoin ETF followed with inflows of $75 million, while Ark Invest and 21Shares’ fund drew in $3 million on Wednesday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, Grayscale’s GBTC has returned to net outflows on Wednesday, with $16 million pouring out. Seven other funds from Bitwise, VanEck and others, recorded zero flows.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since their debut in January, the U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have accumulated a total net inflow of $13.33 billion. According to The Block's Data Dashboard, more than $267 billion in cumulative volume has been recorded.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/bitcoin-etf/cumulative-spot-bitcoin-etf-volumes/embed" title="Cumulative Spot Bitcoin ETF Volumes" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296115/us-house-passes-market-structure-bill-to-regulate-the-crypto-industry"><span style="font-weight: 400;">passed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> FIT21, or the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act. The Republican-led bill, which aims to set legal rules for the broader digital asset industry, is a first step towards responsible innovation that must be improved, </span><a href="https://pelosi.house.gov/news/press-releases/pelosi-statement-fit21-legislation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The bill is set to give more power and funding to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to oversee crypto assets under the classification of “digital commodities.” In a letter released on Wednesday, Securities and Exchange Chair Gary Gensler openly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295879/sec-chair-gary-gensler-fit21"><span style="font-weight: 400;">criticized the bill</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> for putting digital asset investors at risk.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. crypto space is also anticipating the approval of spot ether ETFs, after the SEC reportedly requested exchanges to amend and refile 19b-4 forms earlier this week. </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/295858/cboe-bzx-posts-amended-spot-ethereum-etf-filings-marking-a-step-forward-in-upcoming-decision"><span style="font-weight: 400;">CboeBZX filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the revamped forms for five spot ether ETFs, while </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296042/nasdaq-files-updated-19b-4-form-for-blackrocks-spot-ethereum-etf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Nasdaq filed</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the amended form for BlackRock’s spot ether fund.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>