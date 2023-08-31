Pepe (PEPE) currently has a price of ¥0.00016 and is up 2.61% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 112 with a market cap of ¥67B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥4.4B of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 420.7T tokens out of a total supply of 420.7T tokens.
Pepe (PEPE) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that focuses on the Pepe meme. It emphasizes privacy and security through encryption and decentralization. The project is community-driven, with development and governance relying on input from community members.
Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].
© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.