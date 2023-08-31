Explore the market at a glance: The Block's price pages are here!
·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Reports
Prices
Podcasts
Events
Learn
Newsletters
All assets / Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) EUR Price

EUR
EUR
USD
GBP
JPY
€0.57
€0.0058 (1.04%)
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€142M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
249.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€3.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€13.11
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€142M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
250M
About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Price Data

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) currently has a price of €0.57 and is up 1.039% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 239 with a market cap of €142M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 249.9M tokens out of a total supply of 250M tokens.

Bone ShibaSwap is a popular cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain with the ticker symbol BONE. It offers a decentralized exchange platform called ShibaSwap, where users can swap and trade digital assets while earning incentives in the form of BONE tokens. This platform aims to provide a secure and user-friendly environment for cryptocurrency transactions without the need for intermediaries. Additionally, Bone ShibaSwap stands out from its competitors by allowing users to stake their BONE tokens and earn rewards, promoting community participation and decentralized governance. The project is also committed to transparency, being open-source and audited, which adds to its appeal and credibility in the cryptocurrency market.


Disclaimer: The content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2023 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Show more
Market stats
Market cap
Market cap: the token’s price multiplied by its circulating supply.
€142M
Circulating supply
Circulating supply: the number of tokens released on the network and made available.
249.9M
Volume (24h)
Volume (24h): the trading volume of the token over the last 24 hours.
€3.8M
All time high
All time high: the highest price that the cryptocurrency has traded at.
€13.11
FDV
FDV: the fully diluted valuation is the price multiplied by the total supply.
€142M
Total supply
Total supply: the full amount of tokens on the network, including those that have not yet been released.
250M
Other assets
Stratis
Kadena
Gemini Dollar
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Galxe
Vulcan Forged
Pocket Network
crvUSD
UMA
See more assets
Converter
Crypto to Fiat
Crypto Market Cap
1 Bone ShibaSwap = €0.57 Euro (Eur)
Buy BONE
Other assets
Stratis
Kadena
Gemini Dollar
Wrapped Beacon ETH
Galxe
Vulcan Forged
Pocket Network
crvUSD
UMA
See more assets
Learn
What is Shiba Inu and how does it work? A beginner's guide to SHIB
beginner
SEP 16, 2023
What is Polkadot and how does it work? A beginner's guide to DOT
beginner
NOV 23, 2023
See More in learn
News
Circle says it doesn't service Justin Sun as it refutes US senators' claims
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
SEC Commissioner Peirce says agency should work more efficiently to regulate crypto
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
MicroStrategy buys $593.3 million in bitcoin, may raise up to $750 million in new stock sale
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Crypto unicorn Candy Digital converts thousands of baseball lovers into web3 collectors
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Dragonfly-backed project rolls out structured product to enhance Lido yield
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
Bitcoin long futures open interest held by asset managers hits all-time high
Nov 30, 2023, 15:11PM EST
See more news
websights