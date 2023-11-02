About Nym

Nym Price Data

Nym (NYM) currently has a price of $0.16 and is up 0.100% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 317 with a market cap of $101.3M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw $1.1M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 632.7M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Nym (NYM) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Nym privacy platform. It aims to provide privacy-enhanced networking and decentralized applications (dapps) while preserving security and ensuring user anonymity. The Nym network utilizes mixnet technology to protect user metadata from being traced or analyzed. NYM tokens are used for incentivizing node operators, staking, governance, and participating in the network's proof-of-mixing consensus mechanism. By offering a privacy-focused infrastructure, Nym aims to empower individuals and enterprises to securely interact and communicate online.