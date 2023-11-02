About Acala

Acala Price Data

Acala (ACA) currently has a price of €0.057 and is up 1.0041% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 497 with a market cap of €47.1M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw €3.8M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 828.6M tokens out of a total supply of 1B tokens.

Acala is a decentralized financial platform built on Polkadot that provides a stablecoin platform and decentralized exchange for the multi-chain ecosystem. It offers various DeFi services, including lending, borrowing, and earning interest on crypto assets. A notable feature of Acala is its interoperability, allowing seamless asset transfer across different blockchains, reducing transaction fees and processing times. Acala's stablecoin, aUSD, is pegged to the US dollar and backed by major cryptocurrencies, providing stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market.