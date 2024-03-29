About Quickswap

Quickswap Price Data

Quickswap (QUICK) currently has a price of ¥13.32 and is down -0.68% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 747 with a market cap of ¥8.1B. Over the last 24 hours, it saw ¥497M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 607M tokens out of a total supply of 881.7M tokens.

Quickswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Polygon Network. It is a based on the Uniswap V2 AMM protocol and allows users on Polygon to trade tokens through a liquidity pool.