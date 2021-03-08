Velo (VELO) currently has a price of £0.0097 and is up 5.71% over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked 491 with a market cap of £71.8M. Over the last 24 hours, it saw £18.6M of trading volume. The token has a circulating supply of 7.4B tokens out of a total supply of 24B tokens.

Velo Protocol, using smart contracts and the Stellar Consensus Protocol, allows businesses to issue digital credits and transfer assets across borders. The system aims to facilitate secure, efficient, and transparent value transfers between partners.

Disclaimer: The “About” content was generated with the use of AI. For feedback and sponsorship enquiries, email [email protected].

© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.